Sonakshi Sinha slams media portal for posting pregnant Katrina Kaif’s private photos

Sonakshi Sinha has come forward for Katrina Kaif after an Indian media outlet posted private photos of the star online.

Earlier in the day, a media portal published unauthorized photos of pregnant actor Katrina Kaif taken from the balcony of her Mumbai home ahead of her due date.

“Exclusive: Exclusive: Katrina Kaif steps out in her balcony while she nears her delivery date,” the outlet wrote along the photos which has now been taken down.

The since-deleted post immediately drew backlash online, with social media users and fans accusing the publication of invading the actor’s privacy.

In addition to fans, Katrina’s fellow Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha also slammed the outlet as she wrote, “What is wrong with you’ll????? Photographing a woman in her own home without consent and publishing it on a public platform????”

“You’ll are nothing less than criminals. Shameful,” Sinha added.

Meanwhile, a social media a user wrote, “This is a crime! Police should take action on this person who was taking pic and invade someone privacy.”

“Disgusting act by ****!! They need to face some sort of legal action. Getting papped publicly when one is aware and getting STALKED in their own home is different and it is disgraceful,” added another.

Katrina Kaif announced her pregnancy last month with an adorable polaroid shot of her flaunting her baby bump with husband Vicky Kaushal.