Sonakshi Sinha to tie the knot on THIS date

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha is gearing up for a new chapter in her life as she is getting married to her partner and actor Zaheer Iqbal on June 23 in Mumbai, India media reported on Sunday.

The couple, who have been together for a while now, kept their relationship private but their public appearances and affectionate social media posts have showcased their strong bond.

According to a report being circulated in Indian media, the wedding invite, which is designed like a magazine cover, carries the playful text “the rumours are true.”

Guests have been instructed to dress formally for the celebration, which will take place on June 23 at Bastian in Mumbai. Apart from their close friends and family members, the entire cast of Heeramandi has been invited for the wedding, as per sources.

However, an official confirmation of Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s impending wedding is still awaited.

Earlier this month, Zaheer had shared cute photos of the two while wishing a happy birthday to Sonakshi, and captioned the post, “Happy Birthday Sonzzz.”

Sonakshi’s recent appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show added fuel to the wedding speculation. During the show, host Kapil Sharma teased Sonakshi about her colleagues’ marriages, prompting her to express her eagerness to tie the knot playfully.

“Aap jale pe namak daal rahe ho na. Wo (Kapil Sharma) jaanta hai mujhe kitne zor se shaadi karni hai (You are now teasing me. Kapil Sharma, you know how eagerly I want to get married),” Sonakshi had replied to Kapil on the show.

On the work front, the Bollywood actress was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s web series, Heeramandi.