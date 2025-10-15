Is Sonakshi Sinha expecting her first child?

Bollywood diva Sonakshi Sinha has sparked speculations of her first pregnancy with husband Zaheer Iqbal, following their recent public outing.

As reported by the foreign media, celebrity couple Sonakshi Sinha, 38, and Zaheer Iqbal, 36, sent the rumour mills buzzing this week, when the two stepped out together for Indian designer and filmmaker Vikram Phadnis’ Diwali bash on Tuesday, October 14. The reel-to-real life duo exuded couple goals as the ‘Dabangg’ star stunned in a red-white floral embellished anarkali, paired with a solid dupatta, while her husband looked suave in a black sherwani.

However, all that the fans could notice behind their radiant smiles was the pregnancy glow on Sinha.

Reacting to a paprazzi video from their outing, a social user noted, “Pregnancy Glow,” while another emphasised, “Baby on the way.”

“She is pregnant,” one more comment read.

For the unversed, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal tied the knot last year, on June 23, the same date they started dating seven years ago. The intimate civil ceremony was followed by a star-studded reception the same day.

She first sparked buzz last year, when the video of her and Iqbal outside a hospital quickly went viral, soon after their marriage, letting fans believe that she was hiding her pregnancy.

She addressed the rumours, saying, “The only change is that now we cannot go to the hospital because as soon as you step out, people think you are pregnant.”