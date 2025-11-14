Sonakshi Sinha's bold move sent her behind bars during campaign

In a recent revelation in Zero1’s Think School Hindi podcast, the founder of The Good Glamm Group, Darpan Sanghvi, shared that this campaign featuring A-list actress Sonakshi Sinha for a high-definition beauty line triggered attention as she went behind the bars for the campaign.

He also noted that they received a phone call from her father, the renowned veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha.

The beauty product line’s campaign generated a lot of buzz by giving the impression that Sonakshi had been arrested, only to later disclose that it was a clever marketing ploy.

The Viral ‘Arrest’ Campaign That Fooled Everyone

During the interview, Sanghvi explained in detail the strategy behind the campaign. He said, “We were able to wing a one-day deal with Sonakshi Sinha. We were launching a high-definition makeup line that looks good on camera. This was 2019, and we did a fake news arrest campaign of Sonakshi Sinha. We spoke to the paparazzi, and they sent out the news that ‘Sonakshi was spotted at a police station’. For the first 6 hours, this news went viral that ‘Sonakshi Sinha has been arrested’.”

He added, “This went so viral that we even got a call from Shatrughan Sinha‘s office asking about Sonakshi. We had asked Sonakshi not to make any statements during that period. Then we released the campaign photo, which showed Sonakshi behind the bars, and she’s saying basically, ‘I got arrested for looking so damn good,’ and she was looking amazing.”