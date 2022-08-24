Sonali Phogat was raped and murdered, alleges brother

The family of BJP leader and Indian actor Sonali Phogat, who died in Goa early on Tuesday, has filed a formal complaint with the Goa Police, claiming she was murdered by two of her associates.

Sonali’s brother Rinku Phogat has filed a formal complaint with the Goa Police at the Anjuna Police station, claiming that her sister was murdered by two of her associates, one of them who happens to be her manager.

According to a complaint, the duo were demanding a huge sum of money from Sonali and since she refused to pay, they were trying different ways and means to get the money from her

Rinku Phogat alleged that Sangwan along with his friend Sukhwinder were blackmailing her sister over an objectionable video made after lacing her food with some substance and then raping her. He alleged some political conspiracy behind her killing.

Who is Sudhir Sangwan?

According to a report by India Today, Phogat met her current PA Sudhir and Sukhwinder in 2019 during her political stint.

According to the written complainant by Rinku, in 2021, a theft took place at Sonali’s and Sudhir was behind the act. After the incident, the cook and other staff members were sacked.

Her brother alleged that Sudhir threatened Sonali on many occasions about ending her political and film career.

Comments