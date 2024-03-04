Sonam Bajwa married for three years? Here’s the deets

Fans of Indian actress Sonam Bajwa were left shell-shocked by a report claiming the actress has been married for three years to a pilot.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

An Indian news agency quoted a Reddit post stating Sonam Bajwa has been married to a Delhi-based Rakshit Agnihotri for over three years. It was also stated that the couple hold key positions in a media company named Sonam Media Works LLP.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam Bajwa (@sonambajwa)

“Sonam Bajwa aka the national crush of India is married to a guy from West Delhi called Rakshit Agnihotri who is a pilot!” the Reddit post stated. “They got married on 23 September 2020 and have been very private about it since then.

“They also have a company together where both Sonam and her husband are the directors. This is verified info through a very close friend of theirs and double-checked through their firm registration information.”

The post received mixed reactions. Several netizens expressed their shock while the rest showered their love on the couple.

The reports of her being in a relationship with a pilot come as no surprise as the celebrity was a flight attendant before becoming a model and eventually a full-time actress.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam Bajwa (@sonambajwa)

She made her acting debut in 2013 with a Punjabi film ‘Best of Luck’. She was praised for her performances in ‘Punjab 1984‘, ‘Carry On Jatta 2‘ and ‘Nikal Zaildar‘.

Related – Sonam Bajwa recounts her experience with colour-shaming