Sonam Bajwa's fan loses fiancee over his love for actress

Renowned Punjabi actress Sonam Bajwa recently shared an intriguing story about a fan who called off her engagement because her former fiancé was obsessed with the actress.

According to Indian media reports, Sonam Bajwa recounted the incident during an appearance on an Amazon MX Player program. “A girl approached me and asked, ‘Are you Sonam Bajwa?’ When I confirmed, she told me that I was the reason her engagement had ended,” Bajwa explained. “The girl told me that she is now extremely happy and has since become engaged to someone else. I was surprised to hear this and didn’t know what to say or how to express my regret.”

The actress added, “The girl told me that her ex-fiancé was crazy about me and wanted her to look exactly like me.” Unable to handle the pressure of the comparison, the girl ultimately ended the relationship.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Sonam Bajwa began her career as a model and gained recognition after competing in the 2012 Femina Miss India pageant. She made her Punjabi film debut that same year in Best of Luck and rose to fame with her role in Punjab 1984. In addition to her work in Punjabi cinema, she has appeared in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi films, most recently starring in the movie Housefull 5.