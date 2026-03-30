Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja announces birth of their second baby boy

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja announced the birth of their second baby boy.

In a joint post from their official Instagram handles, the couple posted an announcement for the arrival of their new family addition.

In the caption, she mentioned, “With immense gratitude and hearts full of love, we are delighted to announce the arrival of our baby boy today, 29th of March 2026.”

She further wrote, “Our family has grown, and with his arrival, our hearts have expanded most beautifully.” She also stated, “Vayu is overjoyed to welcome his little brother, and we feel deeply blessed by this precious new life who has filled our home with happiness and grace.”

In the end, she noted, “We are grateful to begin this beautiful new chapter as a family of four.”

She ended her caption, “With love, Sonam, Anand & Vayu”.