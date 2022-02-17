Was Sonam Kapoor in Lahore on Feb 14?

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor left netizens puzzled with her Valentine’s post, wondering if she marked the day with hubby in Lahore.

Bollywood’s fashionista Sonam Kapoor shared a loved-up picture with her husband Anand Ahuja on the photo and video sharing site Instagram for Valentine’s day, but a minor mistake by the diva on the post created confusion among users of the social app.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

While sharing the picture, Sonam Kapoor marked Lahore, Pakistan as the location rather than London, United Kingdom on the social app, which left netizens wondering if the Bollywood actor actually celebrated the day of ‘love’ in Pakistan.

However, the correction was made soon on both the social platforms where her post was shared.

“Happy 💕 day. Nothing more important than💗”, read the caption on the click which sees the diva in a monotone polka dot dress, with a fuchsia wrap on her shoulder, whereas, her dapper husband looked sharp in a complimenting suit.

Anand dropped a comment on the wife’s picture saying “Looooove. Why don’t I have this photo !!! ❤️❤️”.

It is pertinent to mention, Sonam Kapoor’s husband, Anand Ahuja is a fashion entrepreneur, who had his brand’s shoot in Lahore last year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhaane (@bhaane)

About the fashion shoot, his brand ‘Bhaane’ noted in an Instagram post, “Bhaane found its home in Allama Iqbal Town, Lahore as we found sun motifs drawn across the designs of gated homes across the colony.”

