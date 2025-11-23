Sonam Kapoor glows in stunning maternity look after pregnancy

The Indian super beauty mogul Sonam Kapoor drew attention on social media with her most recent maternity look after publicly announcing her second pregnancy.

Sonam Kapoor, 40, a Bollywood queen, has shared a number of glamorous photos on her official Instagram account.

The Indian beauty, in addition to the cute carousel, expressed her thoughts on Instagram, captioning, “The heart doesn’t change… it just starts beating for others. Wrapped in love, heritage & the journey of becoming. #Motherhood #Parampara Shauna and Kush, congratulations, and all my love always… be happy and content.”

Sonam looked exceptionally stunning in white traditional clothing and delicate cosmetics in the posted pictures.

At the start of the week, the actress, who debuted in Saawariya, announced her pregnancy with a photoshoot titled “MOTHER.”

Inspired by Princess Diana’s distinctive style, the photos featured her in a hot-pink wool suit with a soft silhouette and sculpted shoulders.

On Thursday, November 20, the Bollywood star posted a slew of sizzling photos of herself with her growing baby bump to share the joyous news with her fans.

Sonam wore a striking hot-pink pure wool suit as she flaunted her baby bump in the photos. She paired her chic co-ord set with bold black sunglasses, gold hoop earrings, and a stylish black quilted handbag.

The Saawariya star completed her look with black stockings and added inches to her already tall frame with matching heels.

“Mother”, she simply captioned her post along with a kissing emoticon.

Anand Ahuja was among the first to react as he wrote, “Double Trouble.” He later added another comment, “baby ma…also chiccccc mama.”

For those who don’t know, Sonam married businessman Anand Ahuja in May 2018, and their kid, Vayu, was born in August 2022.