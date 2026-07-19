NEW DELHI: Climate activist and education reformer Sonam Wangchuk has appealed to supporters to join a peaceful ‘Chalo Sansad’ (March to Parliament) on Monday, 20 July 2026, the opening day of Parliament’s Monsoon Session.

The appeal comes as Wangchuk remains admitted to Safdarjung Hospital after Delhi Police shifted him from Jantar Mantar on Saturday, 18 July 2026, following concerns over his health during the hunger strike.

Despite his hospitalisation, he has urged supporters to continue with the planned march.

If you are searching for when the protest is taking place, where it will begin and why it is being organised, here is everything you need to know.

When is Sonam Wangchuk’s protest?

The next major event in the ongoing protest is the Chalo Sansad march, which is scheduled for Monday, 20 July 2026.

Wangchuk has repeatedly urged supporters not to ask him to end his hunger strike. Instead, he has appealed to citizens from across the country to join the peaceful march to Parliament.

Where will the protest take place?

Supporters have been asked to assemble for the Chalo Sansad march in New Delhi before marching towards Parliament.

Jantar Mantar has been the main protest site since Wangchuk began his indefinite hunger strike on Saturday, 28 June 2026. Although he was shifted to Safdarjung Hospital on 18 July, organisers have said the march will go ahead as planned.

Why is Sonam Wangchuk protesting?

Wangchuk joined an ongoing hunger strike in support of a campaign led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which is seeking action over alleged examination irregularities.

The organisers have put forward several demands, including:

The resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Accountability over alleged examination irregularities.

Compensation for the families of students who died by suicide in connection with examination-related issues.

Measures to restore public confidence in India’s examination system.

Will Sonam Wangchuk attend the march?

As of Sunday, 19 July 2026, Wangchuk remains at Safdarjung Hospital.

In a message released from the hospital, he urged supporters to make the 20 July march a success, describing it as part of India’s “second freedom movement”.

As of Sunday, 19 July 2026, there has been no official confirmation that Wangchuk will personally participate in the march. His participation will depend on his medical condition and any legal developments.

What is the latest update?

On Saturday, 18 July 2026, Delhi Police removed Wangchuk from Jantar Mantar and shifted him to Safdarjung Hospital after more than 20 days of hunger strike.

His wife, Gitanjali J. Angmo, has since approached the Delhi High Court, challenging his continued hospitalisation and seeking permission to shift him to a private hospital. She has also questioned the medical basis for his hospitalisation and raised concerns about his treatment.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police have stepped up security arrangements ahead of the scheduled march, with additional personnel, barricading and surveillance planned in central Delhi.