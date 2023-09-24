Song of the Bandits: Netflix’s new K-drama makes its way onto must-watch list

Netflix has added a new K-drama – an action packed South Korean series – ‘Song of the Bandits’ to their catalog which made its way onto the list of the most interesting newcomers which shouldn’t be missed.

Song of the Bandits is an original series from Netflix that was directed by Hwang Jun-hyeok and based on the screenplay written by Han Jeong-hoon. The first season consists of a total of nine episodes, all of which were released together.

The series was launched on September 22 but it became a must-watch South Korean action series just hours after its premiere.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The action K-drama is expected to attract a large viewership in just a few days.

The story takes place in the anarchic region of Gando in the 1920s, where fierce bandits will stop at nothing to fight for their beloved homeland and their loved ones… even if it means death.

Kim Nam-gil, Seohyun, You Chea-myung, Lee Hyun-wook, Lee Ho-jung and Kim Seol-jin are some of the stars who were chosen in the casting process to bring the main characters to life during the first season.