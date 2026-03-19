Sonic the Hedgehog 4 teaser confirms Jim Carrey, Keanu Reeves return

Paramount Pictures has officially kickstarted the “countdown to chaos” with the first teaser trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog 4, confirming that both Jim Carrey and Keanu Reeves are set to return for the highly anticipated fourquel.

Despite the emotional sacrifice seen in the previous film, the teaser opens with the unmistakable, menacing voiceover of Carrey’s Dr. Robotnik, signaling that the iconic villain has found a way back to haunt the Blue Blur once again.

The Sonic the Hedgehog 4 trailer also provides a first look at Metal Sonic, a cold, robotic doppelgänger whose design appears heavily influenced by the classic Sonic CD aesthetic.

This connection to the 1993 game is further hinted at by a new version of the “Sonic Boom” theme song playing throughout the footage, leading many to speculate that the plot will introduce time travel as a core mechanic.

This would explain how Jim Carrey can reprise his role without undoing the weight of his sacrifice in the third Sonic installment.

Alongside the return of Keanu Reeves as the brooding Shadow the Hedgehog, the studio unveiled a massive ensemble cast for Sonic the Hedgehog 4. Returning franchise veterans include Ben Schwartz as Sonic, Idris Elba as Knuckles, and Colleen O’Shaughnessey as Tails.

They are joined by a star-studded lineup of newcomers, including Kristen Bell as the voice of Amy Rose, alongside Ben Kingsley, Matt Berry, Richard Ayoade, and Nick Offerman. The inclusion of Offerman notably sets up a mini Parks and Recreation reunion with Schwartz.

With production officially underway as of March 2026, Sonic the Hedgehog 4 is scheduled to race into theaters on March 19, 2027. Fans can also look forward to further expansion of the universe, as an unspecified spinoff project is already confirmed for a December 2028 release.