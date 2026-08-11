Sonu Nigam turns OT into musical stage during surgery

Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam turned operation theatre into a musical platform during his ongoing surgery.

In the latest viral video on Instagram, the famous singer can be seen lying on the operating table as he sang Rafi’s 1949 hit Suhani raat dhal chuki, na jaane tum kab aoge from the film Dulari. He dedicated the performance to his doctor, Dr Nilesh Satbhai, and the medical team treating him.

In the caption, Nigam noted, “An impromptu performance for dear @drnileshsatbhai and his loving team during my surgery. Singing in the pain… the joy of music!” The clip quickly drew attention on social media, with fans and fellow members of the music and film industries wishing the singer a speedy recovery.

Nigam has not revealed why he needed surgery. However, in June, he spoke publicly about a painful nerve-related condition that had been affecting him and said he was undergoing treatment.

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At the time, the singer said doctors had carried out several MRI and CT scans and that he had been taking medication for days. He also showed a patch near his neck and explained that the condition had left his throat feeling heavy. “My nerves are pinched. I have been taking MRI and CT scans for a week. I have been taking a lot of medicines,” he said in a video shared on social media.

Nigam also described physiotherapy as painful and said he had been taking painkillers during his recovery. The singer has yet to provide further details about his latest surgery or his current condition.