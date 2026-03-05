Sonu Sood announces free stay for travellers stuck in Dubai amid Middle East tensions

Sonu Sood has stepped forward to help travellers stranded in Dubai after flight disruptions caused by escalating tensions in the Middle East.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Thursday, Sood shared a video message offering free accommodation to anyone stuck in the city due to the crisis. The actor said his initiative would be open to people of all nationalities who are unable to return home because of cancelled or delayed flights.

“Anyone who’s stranded in Dubai because of the ongoing crisis, we just want to tell you that you have a place to stay,” Sood said in the video. “We’ll make sure that you get free-of-cost accommodation.”

He added that travellers in need can reach out to him directly or contact Dugasta Properties on Instagram for assistance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonu Sood (@sonu_sood)

“Whoever, whether our fellow Indians or people of any nationality who are stranded in Dubai, please send Dugasta Property a DM or message me,” he said. “We will make sure you get a free stay until you are able to return to your country.”

Alongside the video, Sood emphasized in the caption that the initiative was purely humanitarian. “War has left many travellers stranded in Dubai. If you or someone you know has nowhere to stay, we are offering free, safe accommodation. No nationality. No conditions. Just humanity,” he wrote.

The actor’s gesture quickly drew praise from fans on social media, with many calling him a “real hero” and applauding his willingness to help people regardless of nationality.