Sonu Sood, Guru Randhawa and others show solidarity amid Rajpal Yadav’s financial crisis

Bollywood has come out in support of actor Rajpal Yadav after he surrendered at Tihar Jail in connection with a decade-old cheque-bounce case linked to his 2010 directorial debut Ata Pata Laapata.

The 53-year-old actor, known for his memorable comic performances, is said to be facing severe financial difficulties. Following news of his surrender, several members of the film fraternity stepped forward to offer both emotional and financial support.

Actor Sonu Sood was among the first to respond publicly. Taking to X, he announced that Rajpal would be cast in one of his upcoming films and offered a signing amount to help ease his financial burden.

“Rajpal Yadav is a gifted actor who has given years of unforgettable work to our industry. Sometimes life turns unfair, not because of talent, but because timing can be brutal. He will be part of my film, and I believe this is the moment for all of us..producers, directors, colleagues to stand together. A small signing amount, adjustable against future work, is not charity, it’s dignity,” Sonu wrote.

Singer Guru Randhawa, Music producer Rao Inderjeet Singh Yadav – owner of GemTunes Music and other industry colleagues also expressed solidarity, urging the film fraternity to unite during what they described as a difficult phase for the actor.