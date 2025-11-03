Sony announces the release date for 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' trailer

Sony Pictures plans to release the first trailer of the film Spider-Man: Brand New Day first trailer in December 2025.

According to The Beyond Reporter, the trailer is anticipated to debut online during the first half of December, marking the start of Sony’s marketing campaign for Tom Holland’s fourth solo Spider-Man film.

The report also suggests that Sony intends to attach the trailer to two major theatrical releases scheduled for the same month: Avatar: Fire and Ash and Anaconda. This dual release strategy aims to maximise visibility by reaching audiences for both James Cameron’s highly anticipated sequel and Sony’s own holiday release.

If the timing is accurate, Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be at the forefront of December’s blockbuster season, ensuring substantial exposure ahead of the 2026 Marvel lineup. This promotional approach is similar to previous high-profile campaigns that utilised major film premieres to build anticipation among superhero fans.

While Sony has not yet publicly confirmed the trailer release date, The Beyond Reporter’s claims align with earlier rumours that the studio would begin promotional efforts before the year’s end.

The upcoming film represents another chapter in Tom Holland’s portrayal of Spider-Man and continues collaborative storytelling between Sony and Marvel within the broader cinematic universe.

Fans are encouraged to stay tuned for official announcements as Sony ramps up its marketing efforts for Spider-Man: Brand New Day.