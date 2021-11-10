Sonya Hussyn sets social media on fire with beautiful pictures

Actor Sunya Hussyn shared new pictures of her on Instagram and they have gone viral across social media platforms.

She shared beautiful images, that got thousands of likes on the photo and video-sharing social media application, of her in a burnt-orange coloured saree.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonya Hussyn Bukharee (@sonyahussyn)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonya Hussyn Bukharee (@sonyahussyn)

The Aisi Hai Tanhai star is one of the most followed celebrities on social media. She shares pictures of her photoshoots and her work in dramas and films for her fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonya Hussyn Bukharee (@sonyahussyn)

Sonya Hussyn, during an interactive session on Instagram, hinted that she may tie the knot in 2023.

She also answered another marriage-related question for curious fans, one of whom asked whether her mystery man is an actor to which Sonya Hussyn replied, “God forbid!”

The actor is known for her work in hit projects namely Dareecha, Umm-e-Kulsoom, Meri Behan Meri Dewrani, Mere Harjai, Mere Hamrahi, Shikwa, Aisi Hai Tanhai and Meri Guriya.

She was nominated for Best Television Actress in the Lux Style Awards back in 2018 for her superb performance in Aisi Hai Tanhai.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!