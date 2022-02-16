“Precious moments”: Sonya Hussyn fulfills ‘biggest dream’ of life

Talented actor of Pakistan’s showbiz industry, Sonya Hussyn purchased first house for her parents, termed it as ‘precious moments’ of life.

Sonya Hussyn took to photo and video sharing site Instagram on Monday to share her joy with a heartfelt video. The 30-year-old announced to have bought the first house, ‘Aashiana-e-Tasneem’.

The five-minute reaction video shared on the social app begins with the actor getting the sweets for her family as she broke the big news them, “finally bought our first house”, leaving everyone emotional.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonya Hussyn Bukharee (@sonyahussyn)

“Today, The biggest dream of my life has finally come true. ALHIMDULILLAH ❤❤❤ mere ammi abbu ka ghar (My parent’s home)”, read the caption on the 5-minute video.

“Sharing the most precious moments of my life, My loved ones, My lifelines with you. Memory that i will cherish till my last breath ⚘⚘❤”, she further penned.

Later in the video, the celeb’s mother can be seen signing the legal documents, before the family members entered the new place, labeled as ‘Aashiana-e-Tasneem Tanveer’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonya Hussyn Bukharee (@sonyahussyn)

A number of celebs felicitated the actor on this proud achievement.

The clip was concluded with a series of clicks of the overjoyed family in the new space.

Sonya Hussyn is one of the most prominent actors of Pakistan’s entertainment industry and has won the audience with impeccable performances one after the other in a number of films and serials, over the career span of 12 years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonya Hussyn Bukharee (@sonyahussyn)

Some of her notable work came in serials like ‘Meri Guriya’, ‘Aisi Hai Tanhai’, and the war-thriller ‘Azaadi’. The actor also has a pivotal role in the upcoming movie ‘Tich Button’.

Comments