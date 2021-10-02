Sonya Hussyn’s Instagram video goes viral

Sonya Hussyn has proved her mettle in acting and it has now shown her impressive musical talent in her Instagram video which has gone viral.

Sonya Hussyn, dressed in red, is seen smiling while playing the tune of ‘Kali Kali Zulfon Ke Phanday Na Dalo’ on harmonium.

She also posted some lyrics from this qawwali sung by the legendary Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan as caption.

“dikhao na ye ishwa-e-naaz hum ko..Sikhao na ulfat ke andaz hum ko” wrote Sonya Hussyn.

The video has at least 231,400 views on her Instagram. Fellow actress Ushna Shah praised her harmonium playing skills in the comments section.

“Why r u so perfect baba 😍 🧿 Mashallah! A timeless beauty,” she wrote.

Social media users went gaga over the video and praised her musical talent along with her look.

“Pretty as always,” an Instagram user commented while several of them replied with fire and heart emojis.

Another Instagram user said that Sonya Hussain is multi-talented while another mentioned that it was a beautiful tune that she was playing.

The 30-year-old has received praises for her performance in several projects namely Meri Guriya, Aisi Hai Tanhai, Khuda Na Karay, Shikwa, Mere Humrahi, Mere Harjai, Meri Behan Meri Dewrani and Dareecha.

