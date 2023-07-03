Sonya Hussyn lists top qualities she wants in her life partner

A-list actor Sonya Hussyn listed down the top qualities she seeks in her potential life partner.

During her appearance on the Eid-al-Adha special episode of ARY News’ satirical talk show ‘Hoshyarian’, Sonya Hussyn said that her future life partner has to be an empathetic person.

She explained, “The thing with girls like me who started working at a very early age is that they are hyper-independent and don’t need a person for financial support. But what I – or any woman [for that matter] – wants in a relationship is emotional stability, a companionship. [The person] should just be there for a girl, and when she has that sort of support [from her partner], she can flourish and achieve all in life.”

When quizzed further about the physical attributes, the ‘Tere Bina Mein Nahi’ actor maintained that she is unbothered about the complexion or build of the man, however, would love a person to be tall with romantic eyes.

On the work front, Sonya Hussyn is currently being seen as Noor-ul-Ain in the drama serial ‘Tere Bina Mein Nahi’, alongside Shehzad Sheikh and Aiza Awan. The play about companionship and compromises airs every Tuesday in prime time only on ARY Digital.

