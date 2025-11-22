Sonya Hussyn slams Nadia Khan for ‘humiliating’ Talha Anjum on live TV

Sonya Hussyn has come to the defense of rapper Talha Anjum following his tense on-air exchange with talk show host Nadia Khan.

During a recent interview, Nadia Khan berated Talha Anjum on-air over his act of raising the Indian flag during a concert in Nepal.

Following the clip from the morning show made headline on the social media, Sonya Hussyn took to her Instagram story to condemn the harsh treatment of Nadia Khan.

“With all due respect, no artist deserves to be treated like a criminal, least of all on National Television!! Being moved by the audience’s love and expressing it by raising a flag does not make anyone disloyal to their country,” she stated.

Sonya continued, “Talha is a self-made artist who has spent years honing his craft and representing Pakistan with pride on global stages. In a country where you can count true Rap artists on your fingers, the least we can do is honour their dedication instead of diminishing it.

“No offense but I believe, This conversation could have been conducted with far more grace, understanding, and respect.Love, light & peace,” she added.

The controversy ignited last week when Talha Anjum waved and draped himself in the Indian flag while performing Kaun Talha – a diss track aimed at Indian rapper Naezy – during concert in Kathmandu, Nepal.