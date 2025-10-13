Sonya Hussyn sparks buzz about new chapter of life

A-list film and TV actor Sonya Hussyn sparked major social media buzz as she hinted at a new chapter of her life at Harvard University.

Taking to her Instagram handle over the weekend, celebrated actor Sonya Hussyn, 34, shared several pictures from Harvard University campus, hinting that she is now ready to fulfil her long-forgotten dream of pursuing education at the prestigious institute.

Hussyn tagged the official handle of the university in the post, as well as the location stamp, and noted in the caption of her carousel, “Harvard, a dream I once had to let go of, as life had other plans back then.”

Lifestyle News – Latest Entertainment News, Celebrity Gossip

“But destiny always finds its way. Standing here today, right where I always wanted to belong. Manifesting my next chapter,” the ‘Tich Button’ star teased further, hinting that she has been enrolled at the institute, and is set to start studying there soon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonya Hussaiyn (@sonyahussyn)

While Hussyn did not share many details regarding the program she has enrolled herself in at the prestigious Harvard University, she teased the academic milestone, noting, “The student version of me.”

“Dear Harvard, see you soon INSHALLAH,” she concluded.

Thousands of fans and the showbiz fraternity reacted to the post with likes and extended their heartfelt wishes to Hussyn for this new chapter of her life.