Soomro challenges NA-196 vote recounting in high court

SUKKUR: Sindh High Court’s Sukkur bench has declared Muhammad Mian Soomro’s petition against recounting of votes in Jacobabad’s NA-196 constituency as maintainable, ARY News reported.

Federal Minister for Privatization Soomro had challenged the election tribunal’s decision for recounting of votes in NA-196.

The high court’s Sukkur bench has fixed hearing of the petition on January 12. The court has issued notices to parties, to appear in the court hearing.

Muhammad Mian Soomro’s lawyers had filed petition in the court seeking restraining order against recounting of votes.

Sukkur’s election tribunal had decided for recounting of votes after rival candidate Aijaz Jakhrani of PPP, had challenged the victory of PTI’s Muhammad Mian Soomro in the 2018 general elections.

Earlier, the representatives of PTI candidate in recounting had alleged that the vote bags and envelopes were broken and other election material has been missing.

“The election tribunal’s order has been verbal and no written order has been issued yet,” according to PTI representatives.

“Broken bags and unsealed envelopes indicate a plan of rigging in the favour of rival candidate,” the party’s agents alleged. “Meanwhile the Returning Officer is not prepared to listen any complaint,” they claimed.

Muhammad Mian Soomro had won the National Assembly seat by securing 92,274 votes in the NA-196 constituency in general elections. PPP’s Aijaz Jakhrani was runner-up with 86,876 votes.

