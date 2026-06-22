Sooryavanshi, 15, hits record-breaking 11-ball fifty

Teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi struck a remarkable 11-ball 50 for India A, breaking the record for the fastest half-century in the history of List A 50-over cricket.

The 15-year-old’s latest remarkable feat came for India A against Sri Lanka A as he made 94 off 29 balls in a total of 377-9, a knock that included 10 fours and eight sixes.

He faced just one dot ball in his fifty and hit five fours and five sixes from the other 10 balls to bring up the landmark.

The previous fastest in 50-over cricket was Thisara Perera’s 13-ball knock for the Sri Lankan Army in 2021, while the quickest internationally was 16 balls which was achieved by South Africa’s AB de Villiers and West Indies’ Matthew Forde.

Sooryavanshi’s knock came on the same day that he was not included in India’s full squad for the upcoming one-day international series against England.

He has been named in their T20 side for matches against both Ireland and England next month, when he could make his international debut after an incredible rise which has included being this year’s leading run-scorer in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Virat Kohli could return to the ODI side if he passes a fitness test after a hamstring injury, while fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah is also included but batter Yashasvi Jaiswal and all-rounder Hardik Pandya miss out.

The first T20 v Ireland takes place on 26 June before the five-match series against England begins on 1 July, followed by three ODIs starting on 14 July.

India ODI squad v England: Shubman Gill (captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (subject to fitness clearance), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Gurnoor Brar.