Sophia Bush recently spotted filming for the show Tell Me Lies in New York City

Sophia Bush, known for her roles in One Tree Hill and Chicago P.D., was recently spotted on the set of Hulu’s Tell Me Lies in New York City.

The show, which premiered in 2022, is based on Carola Lovering’s novel of the same name and follows the toxic romance between Lucy Albright (Grace Van Patten) and Stephen DeMarco (Jackson White).

While the show is set at the fictional Baird College in New York, filming actually took place at Agnes Scott College in Decatur, Georgia, and the Atlanta Metropolitan Area.

However, it’s possible that the production team chose to film specific scenes in New York City to add authenticity to the show’s East Coast setting.

Tell Me Lies has received attention for its complex portrayal of relationships and has been renewed for a third season, with new episodes available on Hulu.

Powerhouse Cast

This powerhouse ensemble brings their unique talents to the psychological thriller, exploring the complexities of the source material. With Woodley leading the cast and Lohan returning to prominence, the lineup reflects Hulu’s commitment to elevated storytelling.

The limited series Count My Lies boasts an incredible cast, with Woodley bringing her signature intensity, Lohan showcasing her range, and Harington adding depth to his role. LaNasa and Bush further strengthen the roster, bringing their distinct talents to the project.