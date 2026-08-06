Sophia Myles calls James Franco her "worst co-star”

Actress Sophia Myles has made some startling remarks about her time working with James Franco years ago, putting him back in the public eye.

In response to his latest social media posts, the actress didn’t hold back while expressing her opinions.

Sophia Myles, who co-starred with him in the 2006 movie Tristan & Isolde, referred to Franco as the “worst actor I have ever worked with” in a post on X.

Her remarks were made in response to videos that Franco had recently posted online, claiming to have discovered alien footage. However, according to Sophia, the videos are simply a ploy to gain attention.

She went on to make even stronger claims, stating that she found it difficult to work with Franco long before the allegations against him became public. The actress added that many members of the film’s cast and crew would agree with her harsh description of his behavior.

In response to a fan’s question about her experience working with Franco, Sophia Myles stated that it “wasn’t easy.”

Franco had previously spoken poorly about Tristan & Isolde, even calling the film a major mistake.

Additionally, in 2021, James Franco reached a settlement in a lawsuit alleging sexual misconduct.