Sophie Kinsella's death cause revealed

Sophie Kinsella, a renowned British writer, has left this mortal world, leaving a legacy of best-selling novels, as the family of the author confirmed the reports that she had passed away at the age of 55 on December 10.

Sophie Kinsella, born Madeleine Sophie Wickham, was widely known for her popular Shopaholic book series.

“She died peacefully, with her final days filled with her true loves: family and music and warmth and Christmas and joy,” the household of Sophie Kinsella officially announced her death in a statement.

However, the best-selling novelist disclosed that she was battling glioblastoma back in 2024.

It should be noted that the disorder glioblastoma is an aggressive form of brain cancer, which immediately attacks tissues.

The author was diagnosed with the disease after undergoing gallbladder surgery in 2023, which was followed by headaches and shortness of breath.

Sophie Kinsella, 55, whose most recent notable piece, What Does It Feel Like?, was motivated by her health struggle.

