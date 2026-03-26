As controversy surrounds the new Peaky Blinders movie, Sophie Rundle makes an appearance in this latest dispatch. Both critics and the film’s director have positioned The Immortal Man—which reimagines wartime characters and concludes with the demise of Tommy Shelby—as a pivotal moment for the franchise.

The movie’s portrayal of a character named Beckett as a cunning, homicidal Nazi agent has been openly contested by Francis Beckett, a biographer and the son of the real John Beckett. Writing on the matter, Francis Beckett claimed that the real John Beckett “did not bear the smallest resemblance” to the fictional character, describing the film’s version as a “villain out of central casting who enjoys killing people.” He further noted that by November 1940, the historical John Beckett was “safely locked up in Brixton prison” under wartime regulations that suspended habeas corpus. These assertions highlight a significant divergence between the film’s dramatization and the historical record.

In The Immortal Man, Tommy Shelby begins in exile as the Blitz develops into a national-scale plot. Beckett, depicted as a fascist sympathizer, spearheads a German-backed plan to flood Britain with counterfeit money to destroy the economy and weaken the nation’s resistance. Tommy returns to Birmingham to save his son, Duke, who has become entangled in the scheme. The story culminates at a Liverpool warehouse housing the counterfeit cache, where Tommy kills Beckett but suffers a fatal wound himself. In his final moments, Tommy asks Duke to end his life with a specific bullet connected to family custom. The character’s arc concludes with a traditional Gypsy funeral where his body is burned in a funeral wagon.

Francis Beckett argues that such dramatizations contribute to “populist illusions” about the Second World War that can obscure the truth. Separately, creator Steven Knight explained that framing the ending around Duke is about “succession and legacy.” While the film concludes Tommy Shelby’s main storyline, the script intentionally leaves room for new characters and subsequent seasons.

As the discussion shifts from on-screen violence to historical authenticity, expect two distinct developments: in-depth analysis from those with scholarly connections to the era, and innovative steps from the franchise as it attempts to reinvent itself. Follow-up remarks from producers and further reactions from historians will be the most important updates for viewers. While the show recalibrates following this divisive entry, Sophie Rundle remains a prominent figure in the broader cultural conversation.