Sophie Turner caused A-list couple to break off their engagement

Hollywood starlet Sophie Turner confessed that she once became the reason an A-list couple broke off their engagement.

While sitting across from Seth Meyers on his Late Night Show recently, Sophie Turner recalled an incident from an early season of ‘Game of Thrones’, when she accidentally played a role in an A-list couple breaking off their engagement, while she had no idea that her flirting held so much power.

While she refrained from name-dropping the couple, who could possibly get her ‘in trouble’, Turner shared the incident from San Diego Comic Con, when the then-rising actor took along her childhood best friend to the after-party. “She saw this actor that she loved, and she goes to me like, ‘Can you say hi?’ I didn’t know this actor,” the ‘X-Men’ actor recalled, adding that she simply waved at the suggested guy.

“Later on, I see this girl looking at me, and she’s a famous actress,” Turner continued. “I was like, ‘Oh, I have to go and tell her how much she means to me.’ So, I dance on over and she goes, ‘Can you stop f–king flirting with my fiancé?'”

The actor revealed that she later found out that the same guy she waved to was her fiancé. “I think they broke their engagement off that night because of my wave,” Turner mentioned and quipped, “I didn’t realise I held this power.”

While there has been no official comment on it, gossips suggest that the said couple was Emma Roberts and Evan Peters, who broke up and reconciled multiple times in their seven-year-long relationship.