Sophie Turner celebrates a star studded 30th bash

Sophie Turner celebrates her 30th milestone surrounded with closed friends.

In a recent Instagram post, Sophie Turner celebrated her 30th birthday and shared a carousel of images, featuring a glimpse of the joyful evening.

She also captioned the album, “So this is 30”. She further mentioned, “I think I like it so far”.

The photos, captured by English photographer John Taylor, showed Turner fully embracing the celebration.

In one shot, she posed in her dressing room with friends Ellie Johnson, Taura Lamb, Tabitha Doherty and Ellie Wasserberg, wearing a sheer halter-neck mini dress layered with sparkling chains.

Another playful photo showed her covering herself with long-dropped earrings, while a third captured her being lifted into the air by a crowd on the dance floor. For her, the gathering held particular meaning.

Speaking to Net-A-Porter earlier in January, she admitted she had been craving time away from work and family routines. She further explained that she sometimes put parts of her personal life on pause, “I haven’t seen my friends or gone on a date in weeks, months!”

“I just sack off parts of my life sometimes. I only have the capacity for work and family right now. But I’m working on it. I’ll get there”.

Turner, who shares daughters Willa, five, and Delphine, three, with her ex-husband Joe Jonas, also reflected on what she hopes the next decade will bring.

She said she’s eager for things to slow down, adding, “I just want to have some peace in my 30s. I feel like it’s been really hectic for a long time, and I’m ready to not have that anymore”.

Looking back, she described her twenties as a challenging period but one that taught her resilience. She said, “As stressed as I am, I know I can get through it”.

“There’s pressure, there’s stress, but I’ve been through worse. I have to remind myself that we’re very malleable and we can take on a lot more than we think we can”.

The birthday celebration, full of laughter and familiar faces, seemed to mark a hopeful and lighter start to the decade ahead.