Sophie Turner powers up for Lara Croft in New Tomb Raider series— First look revealed

Hollywood star Sophie Turner is diving headfirst into action for her next big role, taking on the legendary adventurer Lara Croft in the upcoming Tomb Raider series for Prime Video. While the first images of her in combat-ready gear grabbed headlines, it’s what’s happening behind the scenes that really has fans buzzing.

The 29-year-old, who shot to fame as Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones and later starred as Jean Grey in X-Men, has been putting in some serious work. Sources on set say Sophie Turner is training up to eight hours a day, five days a week, mastering fight choreography, stunts, and the physicality that a character like Lara Croft demands. It’s a far cry from her early acting days, where a scripted scuffle was often the toughest challenge.

Sophie Turner’s Take on Lara Croft

This isn’t just a physical transformation. Sophie Turner is shaping Lara Croft’s mind as much as her body. Her version promises brains, brawn, and bold decision-making, putting her right at the center of heists, puzzles, and high-stakes adventures. Unlike previous adaptations by Angelina Jolie or Alicia Vikander, this Lara Croft is being built from scratch, with Sophie Turner adding her own flair to the role.

She won’t be alone. The series also features a strong ensemble, including Sigourney Weaver, Jason Isaacs, and Celia Imrie. Together, they’ll face off against cunning villains and elaborate challenges, giving Sophie Turner plenty of room to showcase her mix of strategy and physical skill.

From Thrones to Tomb Raider

Sophie Turner’s journey to Lara Croft has been a steady climb. From aristocratic poise as Sansa Stark to Jean Grey’s superpowered intensity, she’s proven she can handle both drama and action. The Tomb Raider series cements her move into lead action roles—a challenge she’s taken on while managing family life and a career that continues to grow.

Filming is underway in the UK, and insiders say Sophie Turner is fully invested in making Lara Croft feel fresh, fearless, and unmistakably her own. Fans can expect the series to land on Prime Video soon, with Sophie Turner bringing a bold, modern take on one of gaming’s most iconic heroes.