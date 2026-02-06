Sophie Turner grimaces filming physically-gruelling Tomb Raider action scene in Surrey

Sophie Turner has been spotted in action as Lara Croft the first time as she braved the pouring rain and cold while performing her own stunts during filming.

Last year, the 29-year-old was named as the actor taking on the role once played by Angelina Jolie in a new Amazon Prime Video series of Tomb Raider adapted for TV by Fleabag writer Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

In the new images, Sophie can be seen soaring over a lake on a parachute while being connected to safety apparatus as cameras rolled on location in Surrey in the UK.

Switching Lara’s iconic tank top and shorts for grey cargo trousers and a navy gilet, the former Game of Thrones star appeared to be loving filming.

However, there wasn’t quite Hollywood sunshine as Sophie battled the British weather with rain, taking shelter underneath an umbrella in between takes of filming.

This comes after she revealed that she has been preparing for the role for over a year.

‘I’ve been training for a long time now, coming up on a year, and we’re going to start shooting in January,’ she told ScreenRant.

‘I’m really excited, but I feel prepped, and I feel really lucky to have such a great relationship with Amazon, and I’m excited for the world to see what we do with Lara and Tomb Raider. I think it’s going to be something special.’

Following the release of some first look images of Sophie as Lara, a mixture of fans and famous faces heaped praise on her transformation into the role.

Fellow Game of Thrones star Alfie Allen wrote: ‘SOPH! LEGENDARY!’

Meanwhile, avid fan Ben commented: ‘You look absolutely incredible as Lara Croft Sophie!! I so cannot wait for this!! This is gonna be brilliant.’

Christopher, meanwhile, said he hadn’t been sure about the casting news, but the first look had him all in.

‘I hope the script does this look justice. It’s giving classic Tomb Raider and I’m here for it,’ wrote another.

While further details about the series have been kept under wraps, the show is based on the iconic video game franchise, which follows the adventures of the archaeologist and world-famous adventurer as she takes on a series of mysteries.

As well as Turner, the show recently announced a raft of heavy-hitting cast additions, including Sigourney Weaver, Jason Isaacs and Celia Imrie.

Turner will be following in the footsteps of Jolie and Alicia Vikander, who has also previously played the role, as well as Keeley Hawes, who voiced the video game character.

Discussing the role, Sophie said last September that she is ‘thrilled beyond measure’.

‘She’s such an iconic character, who means so much to so many — and I am giving everything I’ve got,’ the actor said in a statement.

‘They’re massive shoes to fill, following in the steps of Angelina and Alicia with their powerhouse performances, but with Phoebe at the helm, we (and Lara) are all in very safe hands. I can’t wait for you all to see what we have cooking.’

Show creator Waller-Bridge described Sophie as ‘formidable’ in the official announcement last year.

She said: ‘It’s not very often you get to make a show of this scale with a character you grew up loving.

‘Everyone on board is wildly passionate about Lara and are all as outrageous, brave, and hilarious as she is. Get your artefacts out — Croft is coming.’