Sophie Turner opens up about the dark side of Game of Thrones and her next big role

Besides creating buzz as the new Lara Croft in Tomb Raider, Sophie Turner is back in the spotlight with her latest project, Steal, a Prime Video drama that mixes corporate heist tension with fast-paced action. Turner, who rose to fame as Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones and later played Jean Grey in X-Men, has smoothly shifted from period dramas to action roles, showing off her range and commitment before even turning 30.

By the time the show peaked, Sophie Turner had already taken on Jean Grey in X-Men: Apocalypse, reprising it later for Dark Phoenix, stepping into a world of superpowers and blockbuster stakes.

Now, Sophie Turner headlines Steal, a Prime Video corporate heist drama that is anything but ordinary office fare. The story moves at a breakneck pace: villains swarm like hornets, middle managers are taken out immediately, and the line between hacker and gangster blurs.

The screenplay, written by Sotiris Nikias, feels original not because of explosions or chase sequences but in how it refuses to simplify moral choices.

Sophie Turner as Zara: rage, sorrow, and surprises

In Steal, Sophie Turner’s character Zara is a mix of office drone and reluctant action hero. She navigates betrayal, exhaustion, and constant high stakes. Her motivations are shaped by a tough upbringing, and the cast worked under conditions designed to keep them genuinely on edge. Villains wore subtle prosthetics that made faces seem slightly off, so reactions stayed authentic. Sophie Turner thrived in this method-like environment, fully immersing herself in the puzzle of the role.

This role comes before Sophie Turner begins filming the live-action Tomb Raider with Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Training has been intense — eight hours a day, five days a week — a world away from her previous physical challenges on Game of Thrones. She’s learning to throw punches, not just take them, which feels liberating.

Looking back: Game of Thrones, X-Men, and life lessons

Watching herself in the early seasons of Game of Thrones is, in Sophie Turner’s words, “very embarrassing.” With no formal drama school training, she learned on the job, managing a pivotal role while figuring out her craft in front of millions. The experience left her with a sense of imposter syndrome, but also a fierce work ethic.

After GoT, Sophie Turner had to carve out her own path, separating herself from period dramas and iconic princess roles. X-Men brought new fan expectations and pressures, while personal experiences — love, marriage, motherhood, and eventually divorce — fed into her performances. Returning to the UK after a hiatus, Sophie Turner found filming Steal in East London both grounding and creatively fulfilling, with the gritty setting amplifying the story’s critique of wealth and power.

Comedy is Sophie Turner’s next frontier. She’s drawn to high-stakes drama but wants to master timing and delivery in comic roles, a challenge she’s ready to tackle. Life may be tough, but as Sophie Turner shows, she’s tougher.

Steal streams on Prime Video from Wednesday, 21 January.