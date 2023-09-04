Joe Jonas wears wedding ring amid divorce rumours

American singer Joe Jonas was seen wearing his wedding ring amid the rumours of his divorce from his actress wife Sophie Turner.

The rumours of their separation made rounds on social media, but the couple have not commented on them.

Joe Jonas, who has reportedly approached attorneys for his rumoured separation, wore his wedding ring in a concert and sang a song for Sophie Turner as well.

It is pertinent to mention that their mutual friends were trying to set them up before the celebrity couple. Their first interaction happened in 2016 and were spotted together at a Kings of Leon concert the same year.

They were confirmed to be exclusively dating as well.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner made their relationship Insta official before exchanging rings in 2017. The latter starred in Jonas Brothers’ music video for ‘Sucker’ in 2019.

They tied the knot the same year.

They welcomed their first child, daughter Willa, in 2020. They welcomed their second daughter, whose identity was kept in secret, in 2022.

The couple has reportedly hit the crossroads and the two are seeking divorce from each other.

Foreign news agencies, quoting sources close to the couple, said the singer has been meeting attorneys to discuss the possibility of his separation.

The relationship was reportedly having ‘serious problems’ and are thinking of parting ways. The speculations were fuelled when Joe Jonas was seen without his wedding ring earlier.

Moreover, they decided to sell off their Miami mansion. Fans are assuming it to be a hint rather than only a profitable real estate transaction.

