Sophie Turner, Kit Harington reunite in romantic roles in gothic horror film

Former Game of Thrones co-stars Sophie Turner and Kit Harington are set to reunite on the big screen as romantic leads in the upcoming gothic horror film, The Dreadful.

The production, set against the backdrop of the 15th-century Wars of the Roses, marks a significant departure for the duo, who famously played siblings Sansa Stark and Jon Snow for eight seasons. A recently released trailer offers a first glimpse into the film’s chilling atmosphere, characterised by tense confrontations and supernatural overtones.

In The Dreadful, Turner stars as Anne, a woman living a secluded life on the fringes of society under the thumb of her domineering mother-in-law, Morwen (played by Academy Award winner Marcia Gay Harden). The narrative’s catalyst is the return of Jago (Harington), a figure from Anne’s past whose presence triggers a violent chain of events involving ancient curses and emotional upheaval.

Turner reportedly played a pivotal role in the casting process, personally sending the script to Harington. However, the actress later admitted she hadn’t initially realised how many romantic scenes the script required between their characters.

Both actors have spoken candidly about the “awkward” nature of their onscreen transition. Given their decade-long history playing family members, Turner described the experience of filming intimate scenes with Harington as “strange” and “vile,” jokingly recalling that their first onscreen kiss left them both “retching”.

Harington mirrored these sentiments, calling the shift “very odd” at first. However, he noted that the deep-seated trust between them ultimately made the project a welcome opportunity, stating that working with Turner felt like “being with family.”

Directed by Natasha Kermani, The Dreadful is positioned as a high-intensity blend of period drama and psychological horror. The film is scheduled for a simultaneous digital and theatrical release on February 20, 2026.

Industry analysts expect the film to draw significant interest from both genre enthusiasts and the enduring Game of Thrones fanbase, eager to see the pair in a drastically different light.