Sophie Turner makes major revelation about dating life after Chris Martin romance

Sophie Turner has made a major revelation about her dating life following a brief rumored romance with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin.

In an interview with PORTER, NET-A-PORTER’s digital title, the 29-year-old actress opened up about her personal life, revealing that dating has taken a back seat as she focuses on work and motherhood.

Turner revealed that she hasn’t been on a date “in months” as she reflected on her “hard twenties.”

“I feel like it’s been really hectic for a long time and I’m ready to not have that anymore. Just settle a bit. We’ll see if that happens,” she shared.

The Game Of Thrones actress went on to say, “The mum guilt is there forever. I work all week and then on the weekends, I’ll spend all day with my kids each day. But if I go out for lunch with a friend, I will run back home because my heart is sinking that I’ve left them.”

“I mean, I haven’t seen my friends or I haven’t gone on a date in weeks, months! I just sack off parts of my life sometimes. I only have the capacity for work and family right now. But I’m working on it. I’ll get there,” she added.

Sophie Turner is a mum to daughters Willa, five, and Delphine, three, with whom she shares with ex-husband Joe Jonas.

Earlier this year, Turner was linked to Chris Martin, 48, following her split from Peregrine “Perry” Pearson.