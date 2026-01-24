Sophie Turner on ‘GOT’ spinoff: 'I can’t even hear the theme tune'

Sophie Turner has shared why she plans to skip HBO’s upcoming Game of Thrones spinoff A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.

The 29-year-old actress – who portrayed Sansa Stark throughout all eight seasons of Game of Thrones – spoke candidly about her relationship with the franchise while attending the red-carpet premiere for her new Prime Video series Steal.

When asked if she intended to watch the latest Westeros installment, Turner admitted she likely would not

“If I’m totally honest, anything Game of Thrones, I don’t think I can [watch]. I can’t even hear the theme tune. It gives me crazy anxiety,” Sophie Turner shared.

The Joan actress further added that she is not entirely sure why the iconic opening music triggers such a reaction, especially given how fondly she remembers her time on the show. “I had the best time on that show,” she said, “but I can’t watch anything related to it.”

Regardless, Turner shared her hopes for the show’s success as wished the cast and creators behind the series.

“I’m really excited for the actors on it and I think it’ll probably be incredible, because it is that universe, so good luck to everyone involved. I won’t be watching it, but I’ll be rooting for you,” she added.

Sophie Turner joined Game of Thrones at just 12 years old and wrapped the series at 23.