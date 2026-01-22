Sophie Turner planning to visit India in future?

Sophie Turner expressed her excitement for her revisit to India in future.

In an interview with India Today, the actress opened up about her desire to travel to India, citing a deep connection to the South Asian Country through its cinemas, particularly her enjoyment of watching RRR.

Turner admitted that she “would love to come back” to India, recalling her visit to Jodhpur to attend the extravagant wedding of her former brother-in-law Nick Jonas and his wife, Priyanka Chopra. The couple got married to Joe Jonas from 2019 to 2023.

Elsewhere in the interview, the Game of Thrones star also detailed the character she plays in the highly anticipated Amazon Prime series and what prompted her to join the project.

She also stated, “100 per cent (I am drawn to challenging roles). I’m only really attracted to those kinds of projects where I feel like I’m going to be in some sort of catatonic state for a lot of the movie or show”.

Turner added, “I love putting myself in that situation. I always want to challenge myself and do something that’s stretching me, moulding me, shaping me differently”.

Sophie Turner’s forthcoming thriller Steal is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on January 21, 2026.