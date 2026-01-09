Sophie Turner reveals special ring brought her luck at X-Men audition

Sophie Turner has revealed that a deeply sentimental piece of jewelry give by someone special played a crucial role in helping her land one of the biggest roles of her career.

During her recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the 29-year-old actress shared that she wore her late grandfather’s wedding ring to her X-Men screen test in 2016, believing it brought her good luck.

Turner got the role of Jean Grey – the mutant superhero – in X-Men: Apocalypse and later reprised the role in Dark Phoenix.

Speaking to Fallon, Turner reflected on the influence her grandfather, Robert Jesse Cotton, had on her life. Cotton worked as a supporting artist in several television productions before his death.

“He’s my hero. My total her. When he passed away, I got his wedding ring… I think it was only a couple weeks before my screen test for X-Men, and I got his wedding ring, and I wore it for the screen test, and I got the role,” Turner told Fallon. ”

He went on to share, “And I give it up to Robert Jesse Cotton,” she rejoiced while looking up and pointing to the sky with excitement.

“We love you, grandpa!” yelled Fallon. “We love you,” echoed Turner.

Fallon then told Turner that her grandfather was “watching down” and “taking care of” her, which she warmly agreed with.

Sophie Turner has various new projects in the works, including leading the new Prime Video series Steal.