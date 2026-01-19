Sophie Turner shares ongoing health issue after gruelling ‘Tomb Raider’ training

Sophie Turner has revealed that her intense physical preparation for the upcoming Tomb Raider series led her to discover a long-term health issue.

The actress, who is set to play iconic archaeologist-adventurer Lara Croft, said the demanding training schedule exposed what she described as a “perpetual back problem”.

Speaking on The Julia Cunningham Show, Turner opened up about the toll the role has taken on her body.

“We’ve been doing eight hours a day, five days a week since February of last year, of training. Yeah, so it’s been a lot,” she shared.

Turner went on to share, “I’ve learned I have a perpetual back problem.”

The Joan actress admitted that she had never worked out seriously before taking on the role, which made the transition particularly challenging.

“I also realised that it’s much easier to kind of build muscle if you’ve worked out before in your life, which I never had. So, it’s taken me months and months and months to get into good shape,” she added.

Amazon confirmed in September last year Turner had been cast as Lara Croft in the new series, which will be a remake of the 2000s films that featured Angelina Jolie as the titular video game character.