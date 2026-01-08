Sophie Turner shimmers in silver while promoting series ‘Steal’ in New York

Sophie Turner is exuding glamour on the streets of New York!

The 29-year-old actress turned heads on Wednesday, January 7, when she stepped out in a gorgeous silver co-ord ahead of the highly anticipated release of her new Amazon Prime series, Steal.

Turner wore a shimmering silver crop top and midi skirt which she paired with an oversized black coat which had big shoulder pads.

She completed the look with stiletto heels, strutting confidently through the streets of the Big Apple and drawing attention from onlookers and photographers alike.

The Game Of Thrones star who has relocated to UK following her highly publicized divorce from US singer Joe Jonas, is in the country ahead of the release of her latest drama.

Sophie Turner stars as Zara, an ordinary office worker at the pension fund investment company Lochmill Capital whose mundane day is turned upside down when an armed gang forces her and her best friend to siphon billions of pounds from ordinary people’s pensions. The six-episode heist thriller premieres on Amazon Prime on January 21 and is directed by Sam Miller (I May Destroy You) and Hettie Macdonald (Normal People).

Sophie Turner is also gearing up to take on the legendary role of Lara Croft in Amazon MGM’s live-action adaptation of Tomb Raider.