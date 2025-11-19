Sophie Turner Stars in Prime Video Heist Thriller "Steal"

Global showbiz figure Sophie Turner is set to star in a heist thriller for Prime Video titled “Steal”. Alongside Sophie, Jacob Fortune-Lloyd and Archie Madekwe star in the six-episode series, which is scheduled to premiere on January 21.

The first-look photographs of the lead cast were shared by the creators on their social media handles on Tuesday. In the heist thriller, Sophie Turner plays Zara, an ordinary worker caught in the middle of a heist at Lochmill Capital, a pension fund investment firm.

The plot unfolds when a gang of aggressive robbers force Zara and her best friend Luke (played by Archie Madekwe) to carry out their demands, leaving them wondering who would steal billions of pounds from ordinary people’s pensions. Jacob Fortune-Lloyd plays DCI Rhys, the lead investigator, who is determined to uncover the truth. However, as a recovering gambling addict, he must keep his personal financial issues under control while navigating secret agendas and competing interests at the heart of the crime.

The series is produced by executive producers Greg Brenman and Rebecca De Souza, with support from Nuala O’Leary, Drama Republic, and Amazon MGM Studios, who are co-producing.

Sophie Turner is globally recognized for her role as Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones. She was previously seen in the movie “Trust” and played Lara Croft in Amazon MGM Studio’s Tomb Raider series.