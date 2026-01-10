Sophie Turner to appear in multiple projects

Actress Sophie Turner has been booked in multiple projects since her appearance in HBO’s Games of Thrones as Sansa Stark.

Sophie Turner continued her major films such as the X-men franchise as Jean Grey. Now, Turner will be entering new projects, including Steal and an untitled Tomb Raider series.

In an interview with ScreenRant’s Liam Crowley for Steal, Turner spoke about her role in Steal as well as the upcoming adaptation of the Tomb Raider video game series. The actress was asked about how she would prepare for the tough role as the iconic character Lara Croft, “I can’t say much, but my preparation began in February this year (2025). I’ve been training for a long time now, coming up on a year, and we’re going to start shooting in January. I’m really excited, but I feel prepped, and I feel really lucky to have such a great relationship with Amazon, and I’m excited for the world to see what we do with Lara and Tomb Raider. I think it’s going to be something special”.

Turner will be joined by Jason Isaacs, Sigourney Weaver, Martin Bobb-Semple, and the series is being created by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, known for Fleabag. This isn’t the first live-action adaptation of the highly successful gaming franchise, as both Angelina Jolie and Alicia Vikander have also portrayed Lara Croft in different projects.

Amazon MGM Studios and Waller-Bridge’s adaptation of Tomb Raider will begin production of the TV series on January 19 after being greenlit in May 2024. Waller-Bridge spoke of her excitement when it was revealed Turner would be starring in her newest project:

“I’m so excited to announce the formidable Sophie Turner as our Lara alongside this phenomenal creative team. It’s not very often you get to make a show of this scale with a character you grew up loving. Everyone on board is wildly passionate about Lara and are all as outrageous, brave, and hilarious as she is. Get your artifacts out… Croft is coming…”.

Turner will also be appearing in the TV series Steal, set to premiere on January 21, which is a thriller based on the heist of the century, as an ordinary office worker finds herself entangled in the crime. Her role as Lara Croft in the Tomb Raider TV series is underway, but unfortunately, there is no official release date yet.