Sophie Turner confesses to her most toxic dating habit

Hollywood starlet Sophie Turner has just confessed to her most toxic dating habit, something she is not at all proud of!

British actor Sophie Turner, 29, who has reportedly been in a relationship with aristocrat and media empire heir Peregrine ‘Perry’ Pearson since December 2023, revealed one act she is ashamed of doing while dating someone, which is ghosting.

For the uninitiated, ghosting means ending communication with someone abruptly, without any prior warning or explanation.

The ‘Game of Thrones’ star confessed to a media outlet that she is a ‘big ghoster’, saying, “That is actually what I do all the time.”

“I’m not proud of that, but I do like to do that quite a lot,” she maintained. “I’m saying it with a smile, I don’t know if I should be saying this on camera.”

However, Turner joked that not responding to someone’s message just gives her a ‘sense of power’. “I just need to work on that in therapy,” she added.

It is worth mentioning here that Turner was previously married to American singer Joe Jonas from 2019. The couple, who share two daughters, Willa, 5, and Delphine, 3, finalised their divorce last September, after a year-long custody battle.