Sophie Turner’s ‘Lara Croft’ series paused after on-set injury

Sophie Turner’s upcoming Tomb Raider reboot has been temporarily halted after she suffered a minor injury while filming.

The Game of Thrones star – who is set to take on the iconic role of Lara Croft – is currently recovering, with an expected return to set in the coming weeks. An Amazon MGM Studios spokesperson confirmed the pause, noting that production will resume as soon as possible.

“We look forward to resuming production as soon as possible,” an Amazon MGM Studios spokesperson said.

Sources close to the project revealed that the injury is not serious, but enough to require a short break from filming. In the meantime, crew members will continue with preparation work, ensuring that the delay does not significantly impact the overall schedule.

According to insiders, Turner had been pushing herself physically for the demanding role. The action-heavy nature of the series requires intense training and long shooting hours, which may have aggravated a pre-existing back issue.

“Sophie has been throwing herself into the role, but the ­gruelling physicality of being Lara Croft has meant she has pushed her body too far,” the insider said.

Sophie Turner had previously opened up about her condition, sharing that she discovered a “perpetual back problem” during months of rigorous training leading up to the shoot.