29.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, March 30, 2024
- Advertisement -
 

SOPs decided for visits to PTI founder in Adiala Jail

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

RAWALPINDI: The PTI’s founder and the Adiala Jail administration have decided the SOPs with mutual consent for visits to the PTI leader, ARY News reported on Saturday.

A development has surfaced over the meetings with the PTI leader with regard to the jail visits.

The PTI founder and the Superintendent Adiala Jail have reached to an understanding over the matter with formal signatures, sources said.

The PTI’s founder has nominated three focal persons for visits to him in Adiala Jail.

Chairman PTI Barrister Gohar Ali, Sher Afzal Marwat and Barrister Umair Niazi have been named as focal persons for jail meetings. Each focal person could give two names for visit.

Two days in a week, on Tuesday the family will visit, while on Thursday, the lawyers and other persons could meet with the PTI leader.

The visitors with court orders, could meet the PTI founder, if he will consent to meet with them.

It is to be mentioned here that on Tuesday 26 March, 10 persons and on Thursday 28 March, 18 persons visited the PTI’s founder in jail.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Will the PML-N led govt be able to steer Pakistan out of economic crisis?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.