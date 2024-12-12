Dubai Municipality to kick off third season of Al Freej Market tomorrow

The highly anticipated third season of Souq Al Freej, a prominent community initiative by Dubai Municipality, kicks off tomorrow, December 13th, in Al Warqa Park 3. This annual event empowers small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and Emirati entrepreneurs, providing a platform to showcase and sell their products directly to the public.

By encouraging residents to support local businesses, Dubai Municipality aims to foster healthy competition among entrepreneurs, leading to high-quality products at competitive prices. This initiative aligns with Dubai’s vision to improve the quality of life for its citizens and residents, boosting confidence in homegrown products.

Ahmed Al Zarooni, Director of Parks and Recreational Facilities Department, emphasized the event’s significance in enriching Dubai’s winter calendar. He highlighted Souq Al Freej’s role in fostering a culture of local production and labor, contributing to the emirate’s economy. The market offers a diverse range of products, activities, and entertainment for all family members, making it an ideal destination to enjoy Dubai’s winter weather.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by بلدية دبي (@dubaimunicipality)

This season, the market will feature 30 stalls for home-based businesses and 10 for food and beverage vendors. Visitors can expect a variety of workshops and entertainment events, creating a family-friendly atmosphere.

Dubai Municipality has set the daily working hours for Al-Freej Market from 4:30 PM to 10:00 PM.