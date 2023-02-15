Chetan Sharma makes shocking claims about Virat Kohli

India’s chief selector Chetan Sharma claimed BCCI Chairman Sourav Ganguly removed batter Virat Kohli as captain over personal issues.

The chairman of the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) selection committee made the claims in a sting operation carried out by the Indian news channel ZEE News.

“Virat Kohli felt her lost the captaincy because of BCCI President,” he said. “There were nine people in the selection committee video conference, Ganguly may have told him ‘think about it once’.

“I think Kohli didn’t hear it, there were nine others there including myself and all other selectors, BCCI officials – Kohli might not have heard them.

Chetan Sharma – who got hit for a historic last-ball six by legendary Pakistan cricketer Javed Miandad – claimed Virat Kohli and Sourav Ganguly have ego issues.

“Two egos clashing, one who is thinking that Ganguly has removed me from the captaincy, so I will teach him a lesson. He (Virat) gave a statement that Ganguly is doing this, basically to defame him,” He (Virat) tried to tell this in the media… which backfired on him (Virat),” he said in the video.

The former cricketer added, “This is the dispute of the ego. He (Virat) says I am big .He (Ganguly) says I am big. Sourav Ganguly has also been the captain of the country. Very big captain, most trustworthy and he is called the most successful captain even today. Virat feels that he is the most successful.. He (Virat) said he (Ganguly) is lying then there was a confrontation.”

Moreover, the former bowler says there is an ego tussle between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma also.

“There is no battle between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma but there is ego. Both are like big film stars, you can say, Amitabh Bachan and Dharmendra,” he added.

He claimed the cricket board is aware of its players using fake fitness injections.

It is pertinent to mention that Chetan Sharma was appointed the chief of the men’s team selection committee on December 24, 2020. He was shown the door following the side’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 campaign in Australia.

He was reappointed to the position on January 7th, of this year.

