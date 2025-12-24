Source: Akshaye Khanna to step down from the caste of 'Drishyam 3'

Bollywood Actor Akshaye Khanna announced that he is no longer associated with “Drishyam 3”.

According to industry reports, the actor has decided to step away from the project following disagreements with the production team over remuneration and creative direction.

The news has created considerable buzz, but there has been no official confirmation from either Akshaye Khanna or the film’s makers so far.

Recently, Akshaye Khanna received fame from the film Dhrundhar. The film’s success at the box office has prompted the actor to renegotiate his budget for Drishyam 3. However, negotiations are said to have failed to reach a mutual agreement.

In addition to financial concerns, the report also suggested that creative differences played a role in the actor’s decision. Akshaye is said to have requested notable changes to his on-screen appearance for Drishyam 3, which doesn’t align with the makers’ vision.

These factors together are believed to have led to his reported exit from the project. That said, sources indicate that the door is not entirely closed, and there remains a possibility that negotiations could resume at a later stage.

Drishyam 3 is being directed by Abhishek Pathak and will see Ajay Devgn reprising his role as Vijay Salgaonkar. The film also stars Tabu, Shriya Saran, and Ishita Dutta, and is scheduled for a theatrical release on October 2, 2026. The franchise has enjoyed massive popularity, making casting developments closely watched by fans.